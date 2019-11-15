LOS ANGELES -- Chart-topping powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers will perform live from their sold-out Boston tour stop as a part of the 2019 American Music Awards.
Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Friday that the Jonas Brothers, who are nominated for two AMAs, will also share an exclusive, behind-the-scenes peek of their tour on T-Mobile's social channels.
After six years apart, the Jonas Brothers officially reunited in 2019 and made a major comeback with album "Happiness Begins" and its lead single "Sucker."
This year, singer-songwriter Ciara is set to host the award show. The "1, 2 Step" singer has performed at the AMAs in the past, but 2019 will mark her first time hosting the program.
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain were previously announced as performers.
Kesha will also perform during the award show with rapper Big Freedia. There are no details available yet about their AMAs performance, which will come just weeks after the October release of their collaboration "Raising Hell." Kesha is set to release her next album, "High Road," in 2020.
The 2019 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Click here to see a full list of 2019 American Music Awards nominees.
Fans can vote for their favorite artists until Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote."
AMAs to air live Jonas Brothers performance from sold-out Boston tour stop
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News