Anonymous Los Angeles doctor buys Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' jacket from auction, returns it for charity

LOS ANGELES -- An anonymous doctor from the LA area bought the black leather jacket Olivia Newton-John wore in the 1978 hit movie "Grease" for $243,000.

The actress put the jacket and other items up for auction last month to raise money for her cancer research center in Australia.

Well, the anonymous doctor decided to pay it forward, asking if Newton-John would put the jacket on display in her cancer center.

"The odds of beating a recurring cancer using the newest emerging therapies is 1,000-fold greater than someone appearing out of the blue, buying your most famous and cherished icon, and returning it to you, which is what i'm going to do," he said.

Newton-John replied in awe, asking, "Are you serious?" before hugging the buyer.

The actress agreed to house the iconic jacket in her cancer center, because that had always been her dream.

Spanx founder Sara Blakely bought the matching pants.

The outfit raised more than $405,000.

ABC News contributed to this report.
