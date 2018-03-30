BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Chris Evans on Broadway

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy goes backstage with Marvel's "Captain America" Chris Evans, who is now appearing in the Broadway production of "Lobby Hero"

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Marvel blockbusters like the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" have given Chris Evans financial freedom, so he can appear on Broadway for a fraction of the salary he earns for movies.

But he is no stranger to the theater.

"As a kid, I certainly grew up on stage, but never in a professional set up," he said. "I did some Shakespeare, I did a lot of musicals, I was a theater kid," he said. "So you're doing three, four shows a year, and you're going to theater camp. You know, it was very popular."

"Lobby Hero" is about a murder investigation in New York City. His character is a veteran cop who's sexually harassing his partner Dawn, a rookie played by Bel Powley. The play was first staged Off-Broadway back in 2001, but it seems even more timely today.

"This is a play about the subversive tactics of misogyny and the patriarchy, the imbalance of power, sexual misconduct," he said. "It's a lot of very topical issues."

Picking up the New York accent was not easy.

"In Boston, which is where I'm from, you swap the Ws and the Hs a lot," he said. "In the play, I have to say, 'We're not going to charge 'em.' Now in Boston, we'd say 'not' with a 'w' and 'charge' with an 'h.' You guys say 'not' with a 'h' and 'charge' with a 'w.' It's a tough thing to flip."

"Lobby Hero" is open now for a limited run. It was written by Kenneth Lonergan, who was born in the Bronx and won an Oscar for his movie "Manchester By The Sea."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonsandy kenyontheaterbroadwayoriginals
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy: Academy museum a dream come true
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: The National Dance Institute
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Tribes on the Edge'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'The Peculiar Patriot'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Crowdfunding films
More backstage with sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News