Best of high school musical theater: The Jimmy Awards crowns 2019 winners in NYC

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The nation's best high school musical theater students from around the country made their Broadway debuts Monday night and two students walked away big winners.Of the 86 nominees who competed in The Jimmy Awards, Ethan Kelso won the award for Best Performance by an Actor and New York's own Ekele Ukegbu won the award for Best Performance by an Actress.Kelso is from Logan, Utah, and attends Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts. He performed a song from "Big Fish."Ukegbu is from New York City and attends Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School. She performed a song from "Aida."Both winners were awarded $25,000 toward their education as well as an invitation to perform at the next BroadwayCon.Tony Award-winner Ben Platt hosted the eleventh annual ceremony in New York City.The high school students from 43 regional programs across America competed in dynamic ensemble and solo performances.Several student participants from previous years have already been cast in Broadway, West End and touring productions.----------