Body recovered in East River, belongings of YouTube star Etika nearby

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A was body recovered from the East River Monday night, and police are trying to determine if it might be a missing YouTuber.

The belongings of 29-year-old Demond Amofah who goes by the name "Etika" on YouTube were found nearby on the Manhattan Bridge.

He is a well-known YouTube gaming personality and disappeared last Wednesday.

He left a strange video last week apologizing for quote "leaving such a stained legacy."


The body was found off Pier 16 in Lower Manhattan.

Back in April, Etika live streamed a heated encounter with the NYPD after they responded to his apartment for a possible suicide threat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

