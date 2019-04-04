Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B court appearance postponed in Queens strip club melee

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cardi B's court appearance in Kew Gardens, Queens, to answer an assault charge was postponed on Thursday.

It was an administrative adjournment with no reason provided.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is now set to appear on April 19 on her strip club arrest in August.

Cardi B is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at two bartenders at Angels Strip Club.

The strip club incident happened just weeks after she was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

At her last court appearance, Cardi B was decked out in all fur, replete with a fur hat, as she strutted up the steps of Queens Criminal Court.

