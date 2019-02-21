OSCARS

Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night

EMBED </>More Videos

Ahead of the Oscars, a pop-up shop in Los Angeles is letting people rent luxury gowns, with an eco-friendly twist.

By
LOS ANGELES --
Ahead of the Oscars, a pop-up shop in Los Angeles is letting people rent luxury gowns, with an eco-friendly twist.

Armarium is helping people reduce their consumer footprint while staying on trend.

When the biggest names in Hollywood hit the red carpet on Oscar night, their gowns and tuxedos always steal the show. But one of the biggest trends sweeping across awards season is sustainable gowns and practices.

Tara Swennen is a celebrity stylist responsible for all the looks you see on Academy Award winner Allison Janney. She's also a member of Armarium's style brigade.

The luxury clothing rental company is working to make luxurious fashion sustainable, as the fashion industry is one of the leading polluters in the world.

"We're all trying to band together to help the situation because I hate saying it but the fashion industry is quite a destructive industry. And everything that we can do -- renting and reusing clothes that are already in existence -- it really helps diminish our consumer footprint," Swennen said.

Armarium is one of many companies taking part in the Green Carpet Challenge to highlight sustainable fashion and methods. And while some stars prefer to wear vegan clothing lines, even renting clothing is one way to reduce your consumer footprint.

"The beauty of a rental is that this is here, it's vintage. So even though it might not be that old, I would much rather you rent it, than purchase something new," Swennen said.

She also emphasizes that being ethical doesn't mean you have to sacrifice aesthetics. It's simply part of the conversation when deciding how to dress for the big night.

The West Hollywood Armarium pop-up store is open until Feb. 24.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfashionOscarsdressesacademy awardsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
OSCARS
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
SPONSORED: Oscar frontrunner Regina King shines in 'Beale Street'
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
SPONSORED: Oscar frontrunner Regina King shines in 'Beale Street'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Man charged with murder after pregnant woman, family struck
School bus aide crashed bus with kids, revived with Narcan
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
One dead, 1 hospitalized in carbon monoxide incident
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Show More
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
2 men, 1 officer treated for CO poisoning in Queens
Lawyers for El Chapo concerned by juror misconduct claims
More News