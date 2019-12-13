Arts & Entertainment

Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2011, file photo, actor Danny Aiello smiles while being photographed in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK -- Danny Aiello, known for his roles in the 1989 comedy-drama "Do the Right Thing" and 1987 rom-com "Moonstruck," had died after a brief illness, his publicist confirmed. He was 86 years old.

The Manhattan-born Aiello worked several odd jobs, including as a union president, before breaking into film in the early 1970s. The blue-collar character actor had roles in several movies, including "The Godfather Part II," "Harlem Nights" and "Dinner Rush."

"It is with profound sorrow to report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician passed away last night after a brief illness. The family asks for privacy at this time. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date," his publicist said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citycelebritycelebrity deathsmovie news
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
LIVE | Jersey City shooting: Interfaith roundtable
Tunnels to Towers to pay off fallen NJ officer's mortgage
Puppy thrown from moving vehicle in Riverhead
Fatal crash slows traffic on Southern State Parkway
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmth returns along with rain
'She's in pain' 10-month-old on life support suffering: Hospital
NYPD: Man gropes 3 women in 30-minute span in NYC
Robbery of young woman caught on camera in Brooklyn
NYC's new DOT campaign asks male drivers 'Was it worth it?'
More TOP STORIES News