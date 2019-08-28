Arts & Entertainment

Director Steven Spielberg gets key to Paterson, New Jersey

(Thomas E. Franklin)

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh presented the key to the city to director Steven Spielberg.

It happened on Tuesday in a private ceremony in the mayor's office.



"It's not every day that we have an American icon in our city filming an epic movie," Mayor Sayegh said. "That's why we appreciate Steven Spielberg for picking Paterson and for his very generous contribution to improve our parks. His presence in Paterson has helped enhance our image and stimulate our local economy."

Director Steven Spielberg has been using Paterson as a filming location for West Side Story, transforming the downtown area into 1950's New York City.

The 20th Century Fox production team has been working since June in the Art Factory, the parking lot between Center City Mall and City Hall, and on Ellison Street behind City Hall to make the transformation happen.

The production has contributed to the Friends of Paterson Parks, as well as numerous local businesses and Passaic County Community College, for use of space during the filming process.

West Side Story is being released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures in the United States on December 18, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpatersonpatersonmoviemovie newssteven spielberg
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rabbi hit with rock in Brooklyn speaks out
Tropical Storm Dorian approaches hurricane strength
Hudson's Bay selling Lord & Taylor for $100 million
Police believe missing 16-year-old from NYC fled to London
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
Queen approves UK government's request to suspend parliament for Brexit
AccuWeather: Showers show up
Show More
Family wants Giants to change policy requiring tickets for babies
Marriott eliminating tiny toiletries by 2020
Pedestrian fatally struck in Bethpage
23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
Gas station robber nearly gets by clerk distracted by phone
More TOP STORIES News