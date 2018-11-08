IN OUR BACKYARD

Celebrate Mickey's 90th birthday with his immersive NYC art installation

Emily Sowa
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Happy birthday, Mickey! In honor of his 90th anniversary, Disney's iconic mouse is getting his own art exhibition in New York City.

"Mickey: The True Original Exhibition" gives fans the chance to explore 16,000 square feet of art inspired by Mickey Mouse and his status as a "true original." The experience features exclusive original artwork along with original work from contemporary artists.

For example, New York street artist Kenny Scharf created the "Cosmic Cavern," a psychedelic, fantastical room speckled with vintage Mickey merchandise. Brooklyn-based artist Shinique Smith built a sculpture made of plush toy's, and Los Angeles' Amanda Ross-Ho crafted a gigantic Mickey ringer T-shirt.

"Mickey: The True Original Exhibition" is open from now until February 10 at 60 10th Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan. You can visit Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $38 per person, and you can purchase tickets here.

Tickets are not available at the event venue.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
