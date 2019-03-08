Disney Theatrical hosts Women's Day on Broadway to set the stage for gender equality in the arts

NEW YORK (WABC) -- March is Women's History Month and Disney Theatrical is celebrating women in theater with an open discussion about gender equality.
Strong women are nothing new the folks at Disney, but what about beyond the characters?
"I think Broadway is lagging behind," said Anne Quart, SVP of Disney Theatrical, "But there's an awareness growing."
Anne has made sure this conversation is front and center.
"It started as an idea of celebrating Frozen and the story of women written by women," said Anne, "This is really a women's story. That was the original idea and then it grew."
Last year, Disney Theatrical hosted the first Women's Day on Broadway, taking over the St. James Theatre, home to hit show Frozen.
Industry insiders shared their challenges and triumphs, their strengths and strategies.
Where does Broadway as a whole stack up against the recent rise of women in politics or the push for diversity in movies?
"Women are empowered by other conversations they have with women," said Anne, "We have women who are sound engineers, carpenters or producers - and there are women at every beat of what it takes to make a show."
This year, the panel will feature guest speakers like Ryann Redmond, famous for being the first female to play Olaf in Disney's Frozen, and Heidi Schrek, star/writer of What the Constitution Means to Me.
It will focus on "Spotlighting Marquee Women," and will feature the creative forces behind some of this season's shows to discuss how Broadway can learn from theatre off-Broadway, regionally and beyond.
Women's Day on Broadway 2019 will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm EST at St. James Theatre.
