ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New York City filmmaker inspires diverse youth with Miles Davis' documentary

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon speaks with the creator of a new documentary about musician Miles Davis.

By
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
The man who made a new documentary about Miles Davis calls the late jazz trumpeter, "the coolest man who ever lived," and producer/director Stanley Nelson says as important as Davis' contribution to music surely was, his influence as a man might even have been greater.

"Cool" is one of those words that's hard to define, but the music of Davis sure comes close, as a new documentary called "Birth of The Cool" makes abundantly clear.

"Miles Davis was one of the most important figures in all of jazz music...in all of music," Nelson said.

With Davis' music evolving over time, Nelson calls him "a certified genius."

"Miles kind of redefined jazz," Nelson said. "And in some ways redefined the music four or five different times in his life."

Davis' later work helped set the stage for hip-hop, and the jazz great's influence extended well beyond music.

"Miles defined a different way that African Americans and African American men could look at the world," Nelson said. "My skin color is not something to hold me back, but as somebody says in the film, also something that can promote my ascendancy."

"Birth of The Cool" is just one of the films coming out of Nelson's busy facility in Washington Heights, where he nurtures the talents of the next generation of documentary filmmakers.

"Diverse views give you diverse films and pump energy and life into documentary filmmaking," he said.

His new movie will be eligible for an Oscar next year, and Nelson sees signs of change at the Academy Awards.

"The Academy has realized that they need to diversify and has really pushed for diversification within their membership," he said.

And Stanley Nelson says that has changed the films being nominated.

He reminded me that two years ago when "O.J.: Made in America" won the Oscar for best documentary feature, four of the five features in that category were made by African Americans.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentMiles Davissandy kenyonacademy awardsOscarsblack history monthWashington HeightsNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: How to play the official game
See who's presenting at the 2019 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
3 entertaining events for film buffs in NYC this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family, including 5 children, struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
AccuWeather: Mild air moving into New York area
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
5 children left home alone hospitalized after Bronx fire
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Show More
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-filled diaper
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
More News