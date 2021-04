Oscar Winners 2021: Full list of Academy Awards; Nomadland, Chloe Zhao take top prizes

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Winner: Frances McDormand in NOMADLAND

BEST PICTURE

Winner: NOMADLAND

Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

Winner: "Fight For You" from JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II

Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

EMBED >More News Videos From Chloe Zhao and Yuh-Jung Youn's history-making Oscar wins to Thomas Vinterberg's emotional tribute to his daughter, these were the night's most memorable moments.

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Winner: SOUL

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

FILM EDITING

Winner: SOUND OF METAL

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

CINEMATOGRAPHY

MANK

Erik Messerschmidt

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner: MANK

Production Design: Donald Graham Burt

Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Winner: Yuh-Jung Youn in MINARI

VISUAL EFFECTS

Winner: TENET

Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Winner: MY OCTOPUS TEACHER

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Winner: COLETTE

Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

SOUL

Pete Docter and Dana Murray

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Winner: IF ANYTHING HAPPENS I LOVE YOU

Will McCormack and Michael Govier

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Winner: TWO DISTANT STRANGERS

SOUND

Winner: SOUND OF METAL

Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

DIRECTING

COSTUME DESIGN

Winner: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

Ann Roth

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Winner: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya in JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Winner: THE FATHER

Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Winner: PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Written by Emerald Fennell

LOS ANGELES -- Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland," a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao also became just the second woman to win best director, and the first woman of color."Nomadland" star Frances McDormand won best actress. The win puts McDormand (previously a winner for "Fargo" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") in rare company as a three-time acting winner. Only Katherine Hepburn (a four-time winner) has won best actress more times.In the night's biggest surprise, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for the dementia drama "The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Hopkins was not in attendance.The full list of winners and nominees are below.Riz Ahmed in SOUND OF METALChadwick Boseman in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOMGary Oldman in MANKSteven Yeun in MINARIViola Davis in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOMAndra Day in THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAYVanessa Kirby in PIECES OF A WOMANCarey Mulligan in PROMISING YOUNG WOMANTHE FATHERDavid Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, ProducersJUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAHShaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, ProducersMANKCeán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, ProducersMINARIChristina Oh, ProducerPROMISING YOUNG WOMANBen Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, ProducersSOUND OF METALBert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, ProducersTHE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers"Hear My Voice" from THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7Music by Daniel PembertonLyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite"Husavik" from EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGAMusic and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Gransson"Io S (Seen)" from THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE)Music by Diane WarrenLyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini"Speak Now" from ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam AshworthDA 5 BLOODSTerence BlanchardMANKTrent Reznor and Atticus RossMINARIEmile MosseriNEWS OF THE WORLDJames Newton HowardTHE FATHERYorgos LamprinosNOMADLANDChloé ZhaoPROMISING YOUNG WOMANFrédéric ThoravalTHE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7Alan BaumgartenJUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAHSean BobbittNEWS OF THE WORLDDariusz WolskiNOMADLANDJoshua James RichardsTHE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7Phedon PapamichaelTHE FATHERProduction Design: Peter FrancisSet Decoration: Cathy FeatherstoneMA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOMProduction Design: Mark RickerSet Decoration: Karen O'Hara and Diana StoughtonNEWS OF THE WORLDProduction Design: David CrankSet Decoration: Elizabeth KeenanTENETProduction Design: Nathan CrowleySet Decoration: Kathy LucasMaria Bakalova in BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTANGlenn Close in HILLBILLY ELEGYOlivia Colman in THE FATHERAmanda Seyfried in MANKLOVE AND MONSTERSMatt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian CoxTHE MIDNIGHT SKYMatthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David WatkinsMULANSean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve IngramTHE ONE AND ONLY IVANNick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo MartinezCOLLECTIVEAlexander Nanau and Bianca OanaCRIP CAMPNicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara BolderTHE MOLE AGENTMaite Alberdi and Marcela SantibáñezTIMEGarrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen QuinnA CONCERTO IS A CONVERSATIONBen Proudfoot and Kris BowersDO NOT SPLITAnders Hammer and Charlotte CookHUNGER WARDSkye Fitzgerald and Michael ScheuermanA LOVE SONG FOR LATASHASophia Nahli Allison and Janice DuncanONWARDDan Scanlon and Kori RaeOVER THE MOONGlen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin ChouA SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDONRichard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul KewleyWOLFWALKERSTomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan RoelantsBURROWMadeline Sharafian and Michael CapbaratGENIUS LOCIAdrien Mérigeau and Amaury OviseOPERAErick OhYES-PEOPLEGísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar GunnarssonTravon Free and Martin Desmond RoeFEELING THROUGHDoug Roland and Susan RuzenskiTHE LETTER ROOMElvira Lind and Sofia SondervanTHE PRESENTFarah Nabulsi and Ossama BawardiWHITE EYETomer Shushan and Shira HochmanGREYHOUNDWarren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David WymanMANKRen Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew KuninNEWS OF THE WORLDOliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John PritchettSOULRen Klyce, Coya Elliott and David ParkerANOTHER ROUNDThomas VinterbergMANKDavid FincherMINARILee Isaac ChungPROMISING YOUNG WOMANEmerald FennellEMMAAlexandra ByrneMANKTrish SummervilleMULANBina DaigelerPINOCCHIOMassimo Cantini ParriniEMMAMarese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia StolzeHILLBILLY ELEGYEryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia DehaneyMANKGigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaffPINOCCHIOMark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco PegorettiSacha Baron Cohen in THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7Leslie Odom, Jr. in ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...Paul Raci in SOUND OF METALLakeith Stanfield in JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAHDenmarkBETTER DAYSHong KongCOLLECTIVERomaniaTHE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKINTunisiaQUO VADIS, AIDA?Bosnia and HerzegovinaBORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTANScreenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee KernStory by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina PedradNOMADLANDWritten for the screen by Chloé ZhaoONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...Screenplay by Kemp PowersTHE WHITE TIGERWritten for the screen by Ramin BahraniJUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAHScreenplay by Will Berson & Shaka KingStory by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith LucasMINARIWritten by Lee Isaac ChungSOUND OF METALScreenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham MarderStory by Darius Marder & Derek CianfranceTHE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7Written by Aaron Sorkin