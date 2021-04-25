Oscars 2021: 'Nomadland' viewed as front-runner for best picture, director for Chloe Zhao

- Actress in a Leading Role: Frances McDormand
- Cinematography: Joshua James Richards
- Directing, Film Editing, Writing (Adapted Screenplay): Chloe Zhao
- Best Picture: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers
Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent to get a best director nomination -- and the most nominated woman in a single year in Oscar history.
The film is based on a 2017 non-fiction book about modern-day nomads by Jessica Bruder. It stars McDormand as Fern, who sets off on a journey around the country in her van after the economic collapse of the company town in Nevada where she lived with her late husband. Along the way, she meets fellow nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells, all played by real-life nomads who got paid the union rate to basically play themselves in the film.
"It was a joy. People all came for the joy of the experience," Wells told On The Red Carpet. "People are more hungry for a true quality of life, not just survival, a higher quality of life. And so when they see a real valid alternative, they're willing to take it."
While McDormand's character is the audience's fictional guide, it was writer-director Zhao who hired the real-life nomads.
Click here to see a full list of 2021 Oscar nominees
"They put me in perspective. I will be really stressed out about something in the film. And for Brady, it's like, 'I gotta run my horses.' For Swankie, 'I gotta put the cake in the sun oven. That's more important,'" Zhao said in an interview earlier this year. "You realize, 'Yeah, I'm just making a movie. Everything's okay."
In addition to McDormand, David Strathairn is one of the few professional actors with a featured role in the film.
"Nomadland" won four prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards, earlier this month, as well as the top award at the 32nd annual Producers Guild of America Awards. Zhao took top honors at the 73rd annual Directors Guild Association Awards. It also won best drama film at the Golden Globes.
The film premiered in September 2020 at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion, and was released on Hulu in the United States in February.
Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, Searchlight Pictures and this ABC station.