OSCARS

Going for Gold: The stars of 'Call Me By Your Name'

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar-nominated Timothee Chalamet and actor Armie Hammer discuss the significance of "Call Me By Your Name."

By
Timothee Chalamet, one of the stars of Call Me By Your Name, is hoping they call his name on Oscar night.

"I'm stealing something that Armie (Hammer) says, but the actual joyous part of this experience is getting to shoot the film," star Chalamet said. "That was all that was expected when we signed the dotted line...this is all, these are cherries, cherries, cherries, cherries, cherries on top."

The film tells the story of a 17-year-old boy in Italy who begins a relationship with his father's colleague, as he starts to understand his emerging sexuality. And the stars quickly realized the cultural impact it could have.

"We got a message early on, on social media, of someone who said, 'I saw your film, and then I went home and I came out to my parents,'" Hammer said. "And that was sort of the first time that I saw the deep connection that certain people were feeling with the film."

It is a film that has resonated particularly with younger audiences.

"Because it's an unabashed celebration," Chalamet said. "So pictures that are celebrations that aren't gross in their cynicism and are unabashed in their joy, even Call Me By Your Name that can take a sad inflection at the end, this is what we need as audience members."

Don't miss the Oscars, Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonsandy kenyonentertainmentOscarsoriginals
OSCARS
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News