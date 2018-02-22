Going for Gold: The stars of 'Call Me By Your Name'

Timothee Chalamet, one of the stars of, is hoping they call his name on Oscar night."I'm stealing something that Armie (Hammer) says, but the actual joyous part of this experience is getting to shoot the film," star Chalamet said. "That was all that was expected when we signed the dotted line...this is all, these are cherries, cherries, cherries, cherries, cherries on top."The film tells the story of a 17-year-old boy in Italy who begins a relationship with his father's colleague, as he starts to understand his emerging sexuality. And the stars quickly realized the cultural impact it could have."We got a message early on, on social media, of someone who said, 'I saw your film, and then I went home and I came out to my parents,'" Hammer said. "And that was sort of the first time that I saw the deep connection that certain people were feeling with the film."It is a film that has resonated particularly with younger audiences."Because it's an unabashed celebration," Chalamet said. "So pictures that are celebrations that aren't gross in their cynicism and are unabashed in their joy, eventhat can take a sad inflection at the end, this is what we need as audience members."