Heather Locklear hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after domestic dispute

Police responded to a domestic dispute at her home Sunday. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WABC) --
Actress Heather Locklear has been hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

According to People Magazine, the Melrose Place star was threatening to kill herself when police responded to her home for a domestic dispute on Sunday.

Locklear's friends say she's been battling a mental illness and substance abuse for some time.

The actress was also arrested for battery against first responders during last weekend's incident.

