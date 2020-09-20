primetime emmy awards

"Countdown to the Emmys" live special to stream ahead of awards show

"Countdown to the Emmys," a virtual red carpet pre-show, will stream live ahead of the 72nd Emmy Awards Sunday, Sept. 20 starting at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

You can watch the live stream on your TV by downloading the ABC7NY app on your streaming home device including Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku -- just search "ABC7 New York."

2020 Emmys predictions: Keep an eye on 'Watchmen,' 'Succession,' 'Schitt's Creek'

The 90-minute live special hosted by "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson, and ABC News correspondent Janai Norman, from ABC News headquarters in New York.

Emmys 2020: Mindy Kaling, Ty Burrell & Tatiana Maslany to appear at 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

"Countdown to the Emmys" will feature live interviews with nominees; showcase the most diverse group of nominees ever; predict who will win and who might surprise during the ceremony; spotlight the unprecedented year for TV production; and revisit some of the greatest fashion to grace Emmys red carpets of the past, along with a glimpse at this year's "couch couture."

'Watchmen' leads 2020 Emmy nominees with 26 nominations: See full list

Pilgrim, Norman, and Johnson will be joined by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly and ESPN's The Undefeated senior entertainment reporter Kelley Carter live from outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel: Show will be like a big, unpredictable Zoom meeting

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the "72nd Emmy Awards" will broadcast live Sunday, September 20, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

