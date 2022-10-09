WABC-TV takes home 17 Emmys including award for 'Overall Excellence'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It was a special night for the Eyewitness News family who proudly took home 17 Emmy Awards Saturday night.

The 65th annual New York Emmy Awards ceremony took place at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

WABC-TV was honored with some statuettes including awards for 'Overall Excellence,' and 'News Excellence.'

Some of the winners included our very own Kristin Thorne, Darla Miles, Sade Baderinwa and Mike Marza.

See the full list below:

DIRECTOR - LONG-FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Darla Miles, Director; Rashidi Hendrix, Director

LONG-FORM PROMOTIONAL SPOT ENTRY TIME LIMIT: 5 MINUTES

Set The Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case - April 12, 2021

Darla Miles, Executive Producer; Rashidi Hendrix, Executive Producer; Jordan Fuller, Director Of Photography; Luke Richards, Executive Producer; Daryl Pringle, Talent Coordinator; Heather Harkins, Associate Producer; Aris Dakari, Production Assistant

TALENT: PROGRAM HOST/MODERATOR/CORRESPONDENT

Darla Miles - April 17, 2021

Darla Miles, Host

HEALTH/MEDICAL - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Breast Cancer: Updates and Progress in a Pandemic - October 17, 2021

Art Moore, Vice President Of Programming; Lori Steinberg, Graphic Designer/Animator; Beena Butani, Senior Editor; Philip Widmer, Lighting Director; Jeelu Billimoria, Producer

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

David Carll's Long Island Legacy - February 11, 2021

Toby Hershkowitz, Photographer; Ebony Roundtree, Producer; Mark Nuñez, Editor

LIFESTYLE - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Life On Wheels: NYC's Skate Scene - November 23, 2021

Toby Hershkowitz, Producer

CRIME - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Missing: Leanne Marie Hausberg - December 23, 2021

Kristin Thorne, Reporter/Producer; Emily Sowa, Senior Digital Producer; Laryssa Demkiw, Desk Assistant

CRIME - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Darla Miles, Executive Producer; Rashidi Hendrix, Executive Producer; Rolando Pujol, Executive Producer; Luke Richards, Executive Producer; John Sprei, First Assistant Photographer; Jordan Fuller, Director Of Photography; Daryl Pringle, Talent Coordinator; Natalie Cioffari, Production Assistant; Laryssa Demkiw, Production Assistant; Heather Harkins, Associate Producer; Aris Dakari, Production Assistant

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Governor Cuomo's Sudden Resignation After Sexual Harassment Investigation - August 10, 2021

Zahir Sachedina, Producer; Andrew Clemens, Director

TECHNOLOGY - NEWS

Face it: You're Being Watched - October 19, 2021

Dan Krauth, Reporter; Brett Cohen, Photojournalist

NEWS SPECIAL

Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind The Lens - August 30, 2021

Kim Dillon, Senior Executive Producer; Emily Sowa, Senior Producer/Videographer/Editor; Stephen Cioffi, Photojournalist/Editor; Bill Ritter, Anchor; NJ Burkett, Reporter; Marty Glembotzky, Photographer; Laryssa Demkiw, Desk Assistant; Rolando Pujol, Executive Producer

TEAM COVERAGE

Eyewitness News at 6: Ida's Aftermath - September 2, 2021

Zahir Sachedina, Producer; Peter Kunz, Executive Producer; Morena Basteiro, Assignment Editor; Brett Cohen, Photographer; Alycia Russell, Media Manager/Editor; Glenn Mayrose, Photographer/Editor; Nika Beamon, Writer; Dan Berman, Writer; Nina Pineda, Reporter; Susann McGoldrick, Assignment Editor; Marcus Solis, Reporter; John Carrozelli, Photographer; Don Dodson, Editor; Andy Savas, Writer; Liz Cho, Anchor; Shannon Sohn-Rice, Helicopter Reporter

TALENT: REPORTER - LIVE

Mike Marza - February 1, 2021

Mike Marza, Reporter

EVENING NEWSCAST - LARGER MARKETS (1-49) - BILINGUAL CATEGORY

Eyewitness News at 5: Ida's Aftermath - September 2, 2021

Alexandra Dierckman, Producer; Peter Kunz, Executive Producer; Morena Basteiro, Assignment Editor; Brett Cohen, Photographer; Stacey Sager, Reporter; Sarah Kim, Assignment Editor; Sade Baderinwa, Anchor; Alycia Russell, Media Manager/Editor; Nika Beamon, Writer; Joseph Tesauro, Photojournalist; Dan Berman, Writer; Nina Pineda, Reporter; Susann McGoldrick, Assignment Editor; Kemberly Richardson, Reporter; John Carrozelli, Photographer; Andy Savas, Writer; Mike Marza, Anchor / Reporter; Devon Lewis, News Desk Assistant ; Tara Johnson, Producer; Don Dodson, Editor; Shannon Sohn-Rice, Helicopter Reporter

TALENT: ANCHOR - NEWS

Sade Baderinwa - October 29, 2021

Sade Baderinwa, Anchor

NEWS EXCELLENCE

WABC-TV News Excellence - December 31, 2021

Rehan Aslam, News Director

OVERALL EXCELLENCE

WABC-TV Overall Excellence - January 1, 2021

Chad Matthews, President & General Manager

Congratulations to everyone who won an Emmy!

