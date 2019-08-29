Arts & Entertainment

Iconic Paris Theatre in Midtown Manhattan closes its doors

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- After more than seven decades in the heart of Manhattan, the Paris Theatre has closed its doors for the last time.

A note was posted on the theatre's doors on 58th Street this week saying that its lease had ended.

Rumors had been circulating about its closure since June.

The iconic Paris Theatre opened in 1948. It was the last single-screen movie theatre left in New York City.

