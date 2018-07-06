SANDY KENYON

'Icons & Innovators' explores art of great conversation

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on the record-breaking popularity of podcasts and learns about one host's artistic vision.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
At New York Public Radio, one host is going back to the future, discovering the joys of a leisurely talk with a beginning, a middle and an end.

Susan Fales-Hill believes a great conversation can change your life, which is why she interviews "Icons & Innovators" for her live event series by that name.

"It's about delving into ideas with enough breathing room and time and space to actually absorb them and listen," she said.

The sharing began in Fales-Hill's parent's living room on the Upper West Side. She said she "grew up around extraordinary, creative minds."

Her mother was an actress and entertainer Josephine Premice. Diahann Carroll, Maya Angelou, Richard Burton and many more are among those hanging out in that salon.

"These people were all in my home," she said.

Her series is carrying on a family tradition, but it's also part of a trend.

"We turn on our computers, and we've got a million images, and there are a million headlines screaming out to us and screaming at us to pay attention to them, and everything is super urgent," Fales-Hill said. "And the world of podcasts is a world that tells you to slow down, take your time and doesn't inundate all of your senses."

To listen to an episode Susan Fales-Hill recorded with George C. Wolfe, CLICK HERE/.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonpodcast
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Academy museum a dream come true
Backstage with Sandy: Academy museum a dream come true
'Idol' winner, boyfriend runner-up perform atop NYC landmark
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
ABC Entertainment President discusses new fall shows
More sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News