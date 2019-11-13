'Jeopardy!' rivals James Holzhauer, Emma Boettcher face off again for 'Tournament of Champions'

Recording-breaking contestant James Holzhauer and the Chicago librarian who took him down will once again go head to head in Wednesday night's "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" final for the $250,000 grand prize.
In June, Holzhauer, known to fans as "Jeopardy James," scored the highest single-game total 16 times and was inching toward overtaking Ken Jennings' regular-season winnings record.
Yet the seemingly unstoppable Las Vegas professional sports gambler ended his 32-day winning streak just shy of the record thanks to Emma Boettcher, a librarian at the University of Chicago.
Leading into the show, Holzhauer had $2,382,583 in the bank, putting him at a close second behind Jennings' $2,520,700 in regular-season winnings. That means he would have needed to continue winning long enough to earn at least $138,117 to pull into first place.
For those who claimed Boettcher's June win was a fluke, Holzhauer posted on Twitter that "subsequent games won by 'giant killers' who beat a 10+ time #Jeopardy champ: Emma: 4 and counting, 8 others (combined): 0."
“James must have lost on purpose”— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 12, 2019
“Emma just got lucky”
“She didn’t deserve a spot in the ToC” pic.twitter.com/Eg8Pgix8hl
