Jersey 4 Jersey: Star-studded fundraiser to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- "Jersey 4 Jersey" featured a star-studded line-up performing from home, including Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, Halsey, Jon Bon Jovi, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart and more, to raise money to fight the coronavirus epidemic during a special one-hour event on ABC 7!

Money raised benefits the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

ABC 7 was pleased to bring you this special event on television, online and on the ABC 7 New York streaming app for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

Among the other celebrities taking part: Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, and Jon Stewart.

"New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best - take care of one another," New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy said prior to the event. "That's why we're asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey's finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy discusses the star-studded lineup to raise money in the fight against COVID-19



The event honors healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees, and reminds everyone of the steps they should be doing to curb coronavirus transmission.

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund was launched March 24, 2020, to marshal resources to meet critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19 within New Jersey.

In less than three weeks, more than $18 million has already been raised.

NJPRF will provide grants to existing organizations with a demonstrated track record of caring for vulnerable communities, and 100% of every dollar received will go to organizations that provide essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To donate go to NJPRF.org.

