OSCARS

Jimmy Kimmel pulls fan stunt with stars sneaking into packed movie theater

EMBED </>More Videos

Host Jimmy Kimmel pulled another fan stunt at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Host Jimmy Kimmel pulled another fan stunt at the Oscars on Sunday by getting a handful of A-listers to pass out candy and a 6-foot sub in a theater filled with surprised movie-goers across the street from the ceremony.

Kimmel had taken a moment during the show to thank those who pay to watch feature films at a movie theater. Followed by an applause from the audience of stars, Kimmel said he wanted to do more than clap for them.

He then showed night-vision video of several people sitting in a theater room at the TCL Chinese Theatre who were expecting to watch a sneak preview of the movie "A Wrinkle in Time."



He gathered stars like Ansel Elgort, Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro, "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot and "Black Panther" actress Lupita Nyong'o and asked them to accompany him to surprise the fans, who were being secretly recorded.

The stars stood outside theater 6 with baskets of candy, a 6-foot sub and a hot dog cannon. Gadot and Kimmel led the way to the packed room, which quickly erupted in cheers and a standing ovation as the pair walked in.

The stunt was followed by video of the Oscar audience of celebs yelling "thank you" from the movie screen.

The celebrities then emerged from the stairs with loads of snacks for fans, who also got to shake hands and hug many of the stars.

"I saw Lupita Nyong'o and I was like, 'Oh my God!' I looked over and it was Lin-Manuel Miranda, and he was like, 'have a Starburst,'" laughed two excited fans.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviesaward showscelebrityjimmy kimmel
OSCARS
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News