ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Live with Kelly and Ryan: Alex Trebek

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive with kelly and ryan
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
The Countdown to the Oscars
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Man charged with murder after pregnant woman, family struck
Overdosing bus driver who crashed in NJ was aide, officials say
Furloughed SI park ranger wins nearly $30M NJ Lottery jackpot
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
One dead, 1 hospitalized in carbon monoxide incident
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Show More
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
New report shows dramatic increase in ICE activity around NYC
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list of lawmakers
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
More News