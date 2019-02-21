Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
One dead, 1 hospitalized in carbon monoxide incident
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Live with Kelly and Ryan: Alex Trebek
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5149103" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:02AM
Related Topics:
entertainment
live with kelly and ryan
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
The Countdown to the Oscars
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Man charged with murder after pregnant woman, family struck
Overdosing bus driver who crashed in NJ was aide, officials say
Furloughed SI park ranger wins nearly $30M NJ Lottery jackpot
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
One dead, 1 hospitalized in carbon monoxide incident
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Show More
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
New report shows dramatic increase in ICE activity around NYC
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list of lawmakers
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
More News