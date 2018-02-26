OSCARS

Meet Anthony Gonzalez, the breakout star in Pixar's 'Coco'

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Gonzalez, the voice behind Miguel in Disney's animated film "Coco," talks about his LA roots and more. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
The Pixar film Coco has been a hit with audiences and at box offices nationwide and has made one native Angeleno a breakout star.

Anthony Gonzalez is the voice of Miguel, the guitar-playing hero in the film, which is nominated this year for two Academy Awards: one in the Best Animated Feature category and the other in the Best Original Song category.

Gonzalez, who was raised in downtown Los Angeles near the USC campus, was influenced to pick up singing from watching his brother and sisters perform.

"They inspired me to sing and because of them I started singing when I was four years old," Gonzalez said. "And I just loved it so much when I started singing, and I knew I wanted to do it for the rest of my life."

Gonzalez auditioned for Coco when he was nine and didn't get the offer to play Miguel until he was 11. In the movie, he provides the voice of Miguel, including the singing.

"The reason I was so drawn into Coco was because it has music involved and I get to act as well," Gonzalez said.
Coco has become a box office sensation and hit the $500 million earnings mark worldwide. Los Angeles has even declared Feb. 27 as "Coco Day" in honor of the movie.

"It was just amazing to see all the people loving the movie," Gonzalez said. "It brought so many families back together. It touched so many people's hearts and it inspired so many kids to want to sing and want to play the guitar."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneypixarchildren's filmOscars
OSCARS
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News