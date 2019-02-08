BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Muralist paints tribute to A Tribe Called Quest on music video laundromat in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 2)

Muralist paints tribute to Tribe Called Quest on music video laundromat in Queens

The intersection of Linden Boulevard and 192nd Street in Queens shines with hip hop history.

Toby Hershkowitz and Dave Alter
ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --
The intersection of Linden Boulevard and 192nd Street in Queens shines with hip-hop history and an artistic tribute to one of the most revolutionary groups in the history of rap.

"A Tribe Called Quest is my childhood. It's how I came to understand what hip-hop is," says mural artist Vincent Ballentine. "A lot has come before, a lot has come after, but they changed the game."

The hip-hop quartet A Tribe Called Quest hails from this neighborhood of St. Albans, Queens. It was here, in 1991, they recorded a famous scene from their iconic music video Check The Rhime.

The video ends with the group performing on the roof of Nu-Clear Cleaners, still in business to this day, with a mob of fans cheering from the street below.

In 2016, 25 years after the video dropped, Ballentine was commissioned to paint a mural in their honor on the side of the building.

"This piece became a tribute," Ballentine says, "not only to the group, but to the place that it came from."

Ballentine, a Cleveland, OH native, has painted murals across the city, but this project, initiated in 2015, held a special place in his heart. It became even more impactful to him in 2016, when a founding member of Tribe, Malik "Phife Dawg" Taylor, died at the age of 45.

"We get to a point where we're like, okay, we'd like to do this project to, okay, now we have to do this project. And it became bigger because of Phife's passing."

Ballentine's mural isn't the only Tribe tribute on this corner. In November 2016, six months after his death, this section of Linden Boulevard was renamed Malik "Phife Dawg" Taylor Way. To Ballentine, at least, the intersection has never shined brighter.

"We're not only sitting at the intersection of 192nd and Phife Dawg Way," he says. "We're also sitting at the intersection of past, present and future: the past of what happened here; the present of us being here now and having a backdrop; and the future to be able to investigate something, to find out, well, who were A Tribe Called Quest? Why do they have a mural for them? They're still out there, they're still making music, but this will last hopefully as long as their place in history will."

Don't miss more incredible stories in honor of Black History Month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentblack history monthcommunityoriginalsAfrican AmericansArts & Cultureblack historyartNew York CityNew YorkQueensSt. Albans
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Elizabeth Meaders owns the largest Black History collection in her home
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
Push to ID those buried at hidden African-American cemetery on LI
Jackie Robinson honored on 100th birthday
More black history month
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
3 best movies screening around Yonkers this week
The 4 best movies screening around New Rochelle this week
Don't miss these 3 top-rated movies screening around Closter Borough
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE | Suspect with knife shot by police on Lower East Side
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Fire breaks out in garbage truck on UWS
Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight
Son charged after mother found dead, burned in closet
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Teen girls, young boy sought in subway station robbery
Show More
Body found in suitcase in CT ID'd as missing NY woman
NY taxpayers foot $1.5M bill for tourist sites during shutdown
Johnson & Johnson will list drug prices in TV commercials
NYC murder suspects lived with body, police say
NYC bar serving cocktails with lids after claims of spiked drinks
More News