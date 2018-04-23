IN OUR BACKYARD

Taylor Swift fans - don't miss the dazzling new exhibit that just opened in New Jersey

Traveling exhibit celebrating 10-time GRAMMY winner Taylor Swift opens for the first time in New Jersey at GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center. (WABC)

Emily Sowa
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
First, it was in Los Angeles - now it's come to New York City! The Taylor Swift Experience traveling exhibit is now in New Jersey and it's better than ever.

The interactive exhibit is curated by the GRAMMY Museum L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, where it originally debuted on Dec. 13, 2014, on Swift's 25th birthday. The New Jersey stop of the exhibit gives fans a fresh new look at the singer, musician, songwriter, producer and style icon.

Taylor Swift was directly involved in the making of this exhibit. Taylor and her mother were hands on and provided some personal items, like home videos, dazzling outfits, never-before-seen artifacts from her tours, and more!

"This exhibit features the trajectory of Taylor Swift's life and we talk about her career from the start to where she is now", said GRAMMY Musuem curator, Nwaka Onwusa.

With family photos and childhood artifacts, this experience takes you back before the fame. In a case called "her early years" you can even see her original press kit - the only one that is left - from her career starting out when she was pitching herself to labels.

On display through summer 2018, items on in the exhibit will include:
  • Clothing pieces from her many music videos, including her Queen of Snakes dress from "Look What You Made Me Do," her hallway look from "...Ready For It?" and the iconic dress from "Teardrops On My Guitar"
  • Costumes from Swift's The RED Tour, The 1989 World Tour and GRAMMY performances from 2013 and 2016
  • Handwritten lyrics from Taylor's hits, including "22," "White Horse," "Teardrops On My Guitar," and "Welcome To New York"
  • Instruments such as Taylor's sparkle guitar from both Fearless and Speak Now tours; the banjo played during her 2012 GRAMMY performance; and the 12-string acoustic koa guitar from her Speak Now World Tour
  • Red carpet dresses, including the Versace bandeau top and long skirt from the 2016 GRAMMYs, - and the J. Mendel cream dress from the 2013 GRAMMY red carpet
  • Props from Swift's The RED Tour, including her - red bedazzled microphone, red microphone stand, and camera from "The Lucky One"
  • Early childhood keepsakes such as her brown leather riding saddle, framed photo of the Swift family at Fort Wilderness resort, newspaper clipping about Taylor's performance at the Philadelphia 76ers game in 2001 and more


Tickets to visit the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center range from $7 to $10 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

The Taylor Swift Experience is now open at the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center - 165 Mulberry Street Newark, NJ 07102.
