Oscars

Renee Zellweger on Oscar-nominated portrayal of Judy Garland: 'She's heroic'

LOS ANGELES -- Renée Zellweger hopes her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy" dispels the notion that Garland's life was tragic.

Zellweger said of portraying Garland: "I didn't know so much about the circumstances of her early life and the final chapter of her life, and this film was an opportunity to contextualize those circumstances to subvert the notion that her life is tragic. When you look at what she overcame again and again -- her tenacity, that she was still able to give on such high levels and perform on such high levels for such a sustained period of time. She's heroic."

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

With a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG Award already under her belt, the "Judy" star is widely viewed as the frontrunner in the lead actress category at the Oscars. She channeled old-school Hollywood on the Oscars red carpet in a spangled white one-shouldered gown.

Zellweger is up against Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron. "Judy" is also nominated for best makeup and hairstyling.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showshollywoodmovie news
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet
'Little Women' star Florence Pugh charms Oscars red carpet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
Man charged with attempted murder after NYPD officers ambushed, wounded
Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?
Show More
AccuWeather: Dreary start to the week
Oscars 2020 full list of nominees
Billy Porter rocks gold feathers on Oscars red carpet
Coronavirus: Passengers allowed to board NJ cruise ship again
Country music star's tour bus goes up in flames
More TOP STORIES News