SANDY KENYON

Sandy Kenyon reviews 'Tomb Raider' reboot

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon takes a look at the reboot of the franchise, maybe so you don't have to

By
Lara Croft was born as a character in a video game, and her first movie grossed a quarter of a billion dollars around the world. Seventeen years after the original reached theaters, Hollywood figures it's time for a reboot.

Alicia Vikander is not yet 30 years old and already an Oscar winner. She's a star of foreign films trying to take her career to the next level in the same franchise that launched Angelina Jolie into the stratosphere.

To re-introduce this alpha female to another generation, there is plenty of back story here. We meet the future Tomb Raider as a bike messenger living in London after her father's disappearance years before.

As his sole heir, it's in her best interest to sign the papers that'll declare him legally dead so she can inherit his vast fortune.

Instead, she figures he's just disappeared and goes in search of him following clues he's left behind.

After a treacherous journey, she finds the tomb -- but unfortunately, a bad guy played by Walt Goggins beat her to it.

"Tomb Raider" is a thinking person's action movie, but I missed Angelina's stardom: her commanding presence.

So did guest critic Fletch, a young movie fan from Manhattan. Fletch prefers the original and said this one just "tries too hard" with too many "twists."

Twists I won't reveal. I appreciated an action movie that is less explicitly violent than most. Vikander's acting is also more interesting than average, but her star power is not quite enough to carry an entire movie like this on her shoulders.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesandy kenyon
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Academy museum a dream come true
Backstage with Sandy: Academy museum a dream come true
'Idol' winner, boyfriend runner-up perform atop NYC landmark
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
ABC Entertainment President discusses new fall shows
More sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News