Sandy Kenyon's 2019 holiday movie guide

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'Tis the season to see some of the best or at least most anticipated movies of the year!Two of those movies opening this week are Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats" and the last chapter of the Star Wars saga, "The Rise of Skywalker."Still to come in the final week of the year are "Spies in Disguise," "Just Mercy," "1917," and "Little Women."Below are some of the movies already reviewed that you can also see in theaters.The third in a series of "Jumanji" movies, called "Jumanji: The Next Level," will not disappoint those who enjoy watching young people go into a game their parents might have played.New cast members Danny DeVito and Danny Glover join a familiar group of friends who follow one of their pals into an ancient video game.Richard Jewell was hailed as a hero when he discovered a bomb during the Atlanta Olympics, but he soon found himself accused of the crime -- the victim of a rush to judgment by the FBI and the local media.Director Clint Eastwood has been accused of playing fast and loose with the facts, but that shouldn't detract from the excellent performances by Sam Rockwell as Jewell's lawyer, Kathy Bates as his mother, and especially Paul Walter Hauser in the title role of the hapless innocent."'Bombshell" is a film based on a real-life scandal at Fox News.Nicole Kidman plays former anchor Gretchen Carlson, who sued for sexual harassment and won a $20M settlement. Her colleague is Megyn Kelly, played superbly by Charlize Theron."Uncut Gems" documents the life of a Midtown diamond dealer with a gambling problem, and it is so brutal that the star spent a decade trying to decide whether or not to make the film.Adam Sander as the actor takes on a more serious role that is so truthful that it's hard to watch at times and made me forget all of the idiotic comedies Sandler has ever made.If you have ever looked to the sky in search of adventure, "The Aeronauts" should capture your imagination. It's just too bad the story on the ground never takes flight.The highly anticipated follow up to Disney's record-breaking smash hit "Frozen" hits theaters this weekend, and rarely are expectations so high for a sequel that it seems impossible for those who created the original to top themselves.A new film starring Tom Hanks and chronicling the life of Fred Rogers hits theaters this weekend, and "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is highly anticipated for those searching for a sense of nostalgia.Hanks deserves an Oscar nomination for playing Mr. Rogers, and though he doesn't look much like him, the star manages to capture the spirit of the man who was beloved by generations of children.Half a century ago, Ford, an American corporation, wanted to buy the iconic Italian company Ferrari -- but founder Enzo Ferrari refused, and that set up a grudge match in France at Le Mans in an era when Ferrari dominated the famous endurance race.But this movie is not just for gearheads like me because it touches on universal themes like the need for strong individuals in a society dominated by large corporations. The picture broadens out even further to be about the pursuit of perfection and the cost of that quest.