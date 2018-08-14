ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Sean Young returns laptops, calls theft claims publicity stunt

ASTORIA, Queens --
Two laptops actress Sean Young was accused of stealing from a movie production company that had fired her were returned Tuesday after the new director urged her to "please turn yourself in to the police, who are looking for you."

The two laptops producers said she stole from a New York studio of the "Charlie Boy" movie suddenly appeared at her Manhattan attorney's office.

The 58-year-old star of the 1982 movie "Blade Runner" told the New York Daily News that producers had attempted a publicity stunt for their film via the media brouhaha over the missing laptops.

Timothy Hines, who took over from Young as director, walked out of the midtown Manhattan office with the laptops containing production plans he called "irreplaceable."

"We want any charges against her dropped," he told The Associated Press.

A New York Police Department spokeswoman said they have not been notified of the development and had no immediate comment regarding the investigation of the alleged theft. No charges were filed.

Young was fired several months ago amid a dispute with producers.

She acknowledged she had entered the studio in Queens last Thursday to retrieve her belongings and mistakenly took the computers instead of her own.

"There were no such computers," Hines said. "She had one computer we gave to her and she took that with her."

Hines said she broke into the studio, but Young told the Daily News she had email proof that she had permission from the building owner to enter.

Earlier Tuesday, Hines told the AP that Young was the one creating a publicity stunt using the equipment.

"This was her revenge on us," the director concluded.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentburglaryAstoriaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New museum devoted to Hollywood movies coming soon
J.D. Power honors 'Kimmel' as Most Reliable Midsize Late Night Talk Show
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
'Back to the Future' cast reunites at Fan Expo
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
States of emergency follow flooding in NJ, NY
Cops: Woman in fatal stabbing said she had to 'rid house of evil'
At least 26 dead in bridge collapse in Italy
Police: Several shot after dispute in checkout lines at Pa. Walmart
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
World War II era submarine vandalized in New Jersey
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
2018 Connecticut Primary Results
Show More
Report: More than 1,000 children abused by priests in PA
Man critically injured in hit-and-run with dump truck in Queens
Man in custody after boy riding bike struck in Queens
Nearly 3-year project on Route 495 Bridge starts Friday
AccuWeather: Storms continue, but clearing skies on the way
More News