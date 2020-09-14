Arts & Entertainment

Jerry Seinfeld pushes for federal relief for New York's live-event venues

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jerry Seinfeld took the stage on Sunday at a Manhattan comedy club - but he wasn't there to make jokes.

Seinfeld stood alongside U.S. Senator Charles Schumer to push for federal pandemic relief for New York's live-event venues.

Without that funding, Senator Schumer says 90 percent of independent venues could be forced to permanently close - something that Seinfeld says would forever change his hometown.

"To walk down the street and know that right inside that door some people are onstage and doing things - it gives the city energy and electricity," Seinfeld said, "It's more than just a business, it is the spark of our culture."

Senator Schumer says the Save our Stages Act would provide grants of up to $12 million to live venue operators, producers, promoters and talent reps.

