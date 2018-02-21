ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Silicon Valley meets Broadway in 'Theatre Accelerator'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on Theatre Accelerator, an online forum for musical producers and fans.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A new show featuring the music of Jimmy Buffett has arrived on Broadway, and like most musicals, "Escape to Margaritaville" first played out of town where the material could be refined.

That's how it's been done for generations, but now, there's a different way. Silicon Valley entrepreneur Tim Kashani and his wife, former actress Pamela Winslow Kashani, are connecting folks from around the country with what they call a "Theatre Accelerator."

Silicon Valley meets Broadway in their non-profit group Apples and Oranges. He is in New York City, while his wife is in Irvine, California.

"You can get a sense of someone's musical just as well in the virtual world as you can live," Winslow Kashani said.

The creators of a new show pitch ideas to fans during scheduled sessions on Facebook Live. Jason Oremus is one of them.

"It would take us months, if not years, to get our voice heard in what we can do almost instantaneously with this online forum," he said.

They also get feedback from producers like Brisa Trinchero, who thinks Theatre Accelerator (a term inspired by the world of tech venture capital) is perfect.

"The start-up accelerator model applies perfectly to Broadway, because Broadway shows are start-up companies," she said.

And as a a two-time Tony Award winner who invested in "Hamilton," she ought to know.

"By being able to bring these people from all over the country, we're able to get much more diversity," she said.

Founder Tim Kashani believes technology has the ability to revolutionize the genre, and it's simply a matter of someone applying it.

"What tech has done in other industries, the music industries for example or even the film industry, is remove barriers and allowed artists to tell their stories," he said. "And we feel like we are just at the beginning of seeing that with musical theater."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbroadwaytheatersandy kenyon
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News