Staten Island woman auditions for American Idol

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "American Idol" fans in the New York area might recognize contestant Julia Gargano, 21, a singer-songwriter who was born and raised in Staten Island, NY.On Sunday, Julia will make her television debut auditioning for a spot on "American Idol" in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Ritchie.From a very young age, Julia began writing songs and recording. In her teenage years, she began singing jazz professionally at venues all over New York City while attending LaGuardia Performing Arts High School.This Sunday's episode will feature Gargano's audition, which took place in Washington, D.C. last October.Gargano will be viewing her "American Idol" debut with friends and classmates at the Albany theater near The College of Saint Rose, where she studies music industry composition.The Gargano family will be hosting a viewing party as well for over 100 people in their Westerleigh home.So, what song can fans of "American Idol" expect Gargano to perform? She is not allowed to say but admits it's a song close to her heart.Viewers will have to tune in to "American Idol" on Sunday night on ABC.----------