Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino reports to prison to serve 8-month sentence for tax evasion

Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino began serving an 8-month sentence in Orange County. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino reported to prison Tuesday after being convicted of federal tax evasion.

The 36-year-old "Jersey Shore" star began serving his 8-month sentence at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Orange County.

Sorrentino posted video of himself in the car on the way to prison.

Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, pleaded guilty last January to similar charges. They were charged in 2014 with tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Sorrentino's prison address indicates he'll be housed in the satellite camp, which is for minimum-security male offenders.

He appeared on all six seasons of the reality show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights and other locations.

He also participated in "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," which aired two seasons last year.

Michael Sorrentino's attorneys had sought probation, while prosecutors wanted a sentence of 14 months. He was free on bail until he had to report, which allowed him to get married and spend the holidays with his family.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

