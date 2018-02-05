NEW YORK CITY --Looking to catch a glimpse of a celebrity in New York City? Your best chance might be Broadway.
Catching that glimpse is not as easy as it sounds, especially in a city of 20-million people.
Broadway offers some of the best opportunities as celebrities will come and go from shows where they are performing, or may even be attending.
Many times, cast members will meet and greet audience members after a Broadway show.
Restaurants are another place to possibly spot a celebrity in New York City.
One not far from Broadway is Tao on East 58th Street, where Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and others have been spotted. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have been spotted nearby at Lavo, an Italian restaurant that transforms into a club late at night.
You are certain to spot a ghost of Broadway's past at 44th Street landmark Sardi's restaurant, best known for the hundreds of show business celebrity caricatures that adorn its walls.
Those caricatures are copies of the originals. According to a report in Playbill, the originals have been kept under lock and key since someone stole Jimmy Cagney's drawing on the day he died.
The restaurant became famously known as a pre- and post-theater hangout, as well as a location for opening night parties, since being established as a speakeasy in the 1920s.
And yes, celebrities also take the subway. Madonna, Tom Hanks, Karlie Kloss, Helen Mirren and others have been spotted riding the underground in the city, and sometimes they even pose for pictures.
#NYC #subway ride with @tomhanks. We talked lost items, @mikebloomberg , the subway and cyber security. #ClassyDude pic.twitter.com/7RTUt2i5GU— Brennan (@blodge8) April 8, 2016