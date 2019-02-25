OSCARS

Oscars firsts: Record number of wins for women and other ways 91st Academy Awards made history

Ruth E. Carter accepts the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Oscar for best production design for "Black Panther." (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
The 91st Oscars were one for the history books. Here are a few of the ways the Academy made awards history with its 2019 Oscar winners:

With the win of Jamie Ray Newman and Guy Nattiv for live action short film, 13 women captured Oscars on Sunday. The Academy says the previous record was set in 2007 and matched in 2015. Lady Gaga's win with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt put the number at 14.

2019 set a new record for the most individual black winners, including best supporting actor and actress, costume design, production design and adapted screenplay.

"Black Panther" production designer Hannah Beachler is the first African-American winner in the category. Her win came moments after "Black Panther" costume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first black winner in that category.

Marvel Studios won its first Oscar, Carter's for her "Black Panther" costumes.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" director Peter Ramsey became the first African-American director to win an Oscar for an animated feature film.

Alfonso Cuaron won best cinematography for "Roma," becoming the first director to ever win for serving as his own director of photography.

"Roma" became the first film from Mexico to win the Oscar for best foreign language film. The movie's dialogue is in Spanish and Mixtec.

With his best supporting actor win for "Green Book," Mahershala Ali became the first black actor to win two Oscars for best supporting actor. He is only the second African-American actor to win multiple Oscars, after Denzel Washington.

Legendary director Spike Lee won his first competitive Oscar with best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman."

After losing best actress to Olivia Colman, Glenn Close remains the most-nominated living actor never to win, with seven nominations.

The 2019 ceremony marked the first time in 30 years that the telecast did not have a host.

