Rally held against NYC Mayor Adams' proposed budget cuts outside City Hall

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Council is holding a hearing to talk about Mayor Eric Adam's budget and hoping to reverse some of the planned cuts.

Officials and advocates gathered outside of City Hall ahead of the hearing, voicing their concerns about the budget plan.

Top of mind are the requested five percent cuts to all city agencies and many, especially those in the Education Department, say those cuts are unacceptable.

"He asked us to give him faith and grace, and what did he do? He disappointed us again and we're here to call him out! Shame on you! You said if we don't educate we will incarcerate. So what are we doing? We're cutting the education budget again. Shame on you! As an educator, I promise New York City kids that I will always have their back. So today, I'm going in there to ask OMB, how do you justify these cuts to New York City Public Schools? Shame on you! Shame on you!" a teacher said.

The mayor's office says it needs to make cuts due to strains from no more stimulus funding and a slow economy.

But the city says they will collect $1.2 billion more in revenue than the mayor's plan reflects.

ALSO READ: Eric Adams' 28% approval rating is lowest by NYC mayor in over quarter century in new poll

What's driving New Yorkers' unfavorable opinion of Mayor Eric Adams? Jim Dolan breaks down a new poll.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.