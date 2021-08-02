Eric Adams kicks off general election mayoral campaign with Bill de Blasio endorsement

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Democratic nominee for mayor Eric Adams kicked off his general election campaign Monday flanked by dozens of elected officials and supporters.And the launch came with a key endorsement.Mayor Bill de Blasio made it official and announced his is supporting Adams to succeed him.The mayor said he is throwing his support behind Adams because he believes in him, adding that he feels no one has been better prepared for the job of mayor.He also said no one better understands what "working people" go through than Adams, the current Brooklyn Borough President."I'm going to work harder, intentional, determined," Adams said. "I'm going to give New Yorkers the spirit, that just as they get up every morning and fight for this city, you're going to have a mayor that's going to fight for you."Adams said he's going to open a City Hall in every borough so he can get to know the communities in the city and the people who live there.Meanwhile, Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa is laying out his plan to stop gang violence across the city."We need an improved, strengthened NYPD gang unit with one chief to operate in all five boroughs," he said.Sliwa said gangs are the enemies of society and that the first and only line of defense against them is the NYPD.He said he wants to start a partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and use its database to track down gang members.----------