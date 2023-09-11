Janice Yu reports that some migrant families will be housed in congregate shelters.

Women and children migrants soon forced to congregate settings in NYC; agencies to cut budgets by 5%

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams has said many times that the migrant crisis will impact every single part of the city, and now we know he has directed all city agencies to cut their budgets by 5%.

Cuts could grow as high as 15% by next spring.

The city has projected the cost of the migrant crisis to be $12 billion by fiscal year 2025.

The plan doesn't include layoffs, but Mayor Adams says the cuts will be felt by New Yorkers.

The city council speaker says she and the finance chair are reviewing the plan and asking for more details, but echoes Adams saying there needs to be more federal and state help.

Just last week, Mayor Adams was blunt and said the ongoing migrant crisis will destroy New York City.

"Never in my life have I had a problem that I didn't see an ending to, I don't see an ending to this," Adams said. "This issue will destroy New York City."

The city also announced it will soon move women and children to congregate settings.

Critics have said this is unsafe and it possibly violates the city's right-to-shelter laws.

Up until this point, women and children have been given priority when it comes to hotel rooms, like at the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

