Mayor Eric Adams heads to Israel; discussing efforts to combat antisemitism

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted a video to social media as he heads to Israel for a work trip.

His first stop is Jerusalem.

He plans to meet with local and national leaders, learn about Israeli technology, and discuss combined efforts to combat anti-Semitism.

The mayor will remain there until Wednesday when he travels to Tel Aviv.

He flies back to New York City on Thursday.

The trip is sponsored by the UJA Federation of New York.

Meanwhile, here at home, the New York and New Jersey chapter of the Anti-Defamation League held its annual Walk against Hate Sunday morning in Van Cortlandt Park.

Hundreds of people took part in the event.

The local head of the ADL says with the rise of anti-Semitism it's critical for people to stand up and push back against hate.

