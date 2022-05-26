Mayor Adams to meet with NYC business leaders in wake of subway shooting

By
Mayor Adams meets with business leaders in wake of subway shooting

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- We are learning more about what happened during the deadly Q train shooting over the weekend, including the suspect firing only one shot and then telling others on the train to put away their phones.

Accused subway shooter Andrew Abdullah, 25, said nothing during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with second-degree murder and weapons charges.


He's charged with shooting Daniel Enriquez, 48, in an unprovoked attack on a Manhattan bound "Q" train on Sunday.

His bail has been denied.

Now, the MTA is saying that they deploying more officers to protect riders.

"The NYPD has responded to my request, the MTA's request, that we have cops more present on the platforms, on the trains. And the mayor himself, who was a transit cop who rode the trains for years as part of his duty, has said that he believes there needs to be more police presence on the trains," said Janno Lieber, MTA Chairman & CEO.

Thursday, Mayor Adams is meeting with the Partnership for New York City, a group of business leaders, as he works to encourage them to bring their workers back into the office.

The Partnership for New York City cites that 94% of workers are concerned about subway safety as they consider returning to the office.




New York City is lagging behind the rest of the country when it comes to office occupancy.

The mayor has said bringing workers back is vital to the city's economic recovery.

