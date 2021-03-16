Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: More than 25% of adults in US have gotten at least 1 vaccine

As those efforts ramp up, nearly half the country is rolling back pandemic restrictions.
In Los Angeles County, restaurants can again welcome customers indoors, and movie theaters and fitness centers are able to reopen, all at limited capacity.
But, doctors are warning about a potential spike in cases and undoing much of the progress made with states like Florida and Georgia seeing a surge of spring breakers.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
UConn women's basketball head coach test positive for COVID
UConn head women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 14. The Hall of Famer is isolating at his home and is not experiencing any symptoms.
Connecticut to accelerate vaccine schedule
Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is accelerating Connecticut's age-based rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. The revised schedule, which tentatively plans for the vaccine to expand to all adults over the age of 16 by April 5, comes as the state was informed by the Biden administration that it should anticipate receiving a significant increase in supplies of all three federally authorized vaccines over the next several weeks.
Bethpage Air Show is on
The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach will happen this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be enforced.
Cuomo to receive vaccine in coming days
Gov. Cuomo says he will get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a pop-up center in the Black community in the coming days.
"I want to take the Johnson & Johnson, because I want to make the point that the Johnson & Johnson is safe," Cuomo said. "So I'm going to take mine in the coming days."
Hospitalizations below threshold in NYC
For the first time in months, the daily COVID hospitalizations in New York City were below the threshold of 200 at 154. The other indicators were still above their thresholds with daily positive cases at 3,123 and a 7-day positivity average of 6.16%. The mayor vowed to keep operating the city's 24/7 vaccination sites during overnight hours despite the state halting overnight vaccines at the state-run Javits Center location.
IRS says 'no reason to be concerned' if $1,400 hasn't hit bank account yet
Americans are starting to see the next round of stimulus payments hit their bank accounts. The payments are worth up to $1,400 per person and were included in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill signed by President Joe Biden. The time frame is in line with how fast the December payments went out, which started being processed three days after then-President Donald Trump signed the bill. But the payments won't all go out at once. Those whose bank information is on file with the Internal Revenue Service will likely get the money first, because it will be directly deposited into their accounts. Others may receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
aa