ESCAPED PRISONER

'Armed and dangerous' inmate who escaped in South Jersey captured in Baltimore

By Eyewitness News
UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WABC) --
An escaped prisoner from Cumberland County, New Jersey has been captured in Baltimore, Maryland.

Thirty-four-year-old David Riley fled from New Jersey to Baltimore after escaping from the custody of Cumberland County Department of Corrections officers Friday morning.

Authorities say Riley was apprehended Saturday afternoon by U.S. Marshals at a bus terminal in Baltimore.

During the investigation, investigators determined that Riley's father, 58-year-old David Carty, drove him to Baltimore and bought him a bus ticket to Atlanta, Georgia.



Police located and arrested Carty at a motel in Vineland.

He faces a number of charges, including, aiding another in an escape.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonermanhuntCumberland CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ESCAPED PRISONER
Police arrest prisoner who escaped in Manhattan
Prisoner captured after escaping police in Newark
Suspect who escaped custody from hospital captured by police
Prisoner who escaped ICE agents at JFK caught in Chicago
More escaped prisoner
Top Stories
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Severe weather causes damage, flooding throughout Tri-State
Probe into how 'suicidal' airport employee stole, crashed plane
VIDEO: Police help bride escape floodwaters on her wedding day
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Rallies planned one year after violent clashes in Charlottesville
School bus with children on board overturns on NJ Turnpike
Show More
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy men, threaten to expose 'secret'
Teen charged with attempted murder in Queens police-involved shooting
Suspects sought in string of gunpoint robberies in Bronx parks
NASA launches spacecraft to sun to get closest view yet
Long Island street renamed in honor of hero Parkland teacher
More News