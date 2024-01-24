Search underway for 2 murder suspects who escaped from Arkansas jail

A search is underway for two murder suspects who escaped from jail in Arkansas, officials said.

Noah Roush, 22, and Jatonia Bryant, 23, were discovered missing from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on Monday. They are believed to have escaped within 48 hours of being discovered missing, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Roush was being detained on probable cause for a residential burglary and theft of property. Roush was also a suspect in a homicide, the sheriff's office said.

Detainees Noah Roush and Jatonia Bryant. Jefferson County Sheriff's Department

Bryant was being detained on probable cause for capital murder, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said both individuals should be "considered dangerous" and should only be approached by law enforcement personnel.

"All efforts are being made at this moment to apprehend these suspects. The JCSO is working in cooperation with the Pine Bluff Police Department Vice and Narcotics, Arkansas State Police, And Arkansas Department of Correction to locate these individuals," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.