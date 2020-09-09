19-year-old federal inmate caught after escaping custody in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 19-year-old federal inmate who escaped in Brooklyn is back in custody.

He was last seen just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of 170 26th Street.

Officials say he was taken back into custody just before 7 p.m.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News studio windows smashed in vandalism incident

Authorities say Jhonny Soto was being transported to MDC Brooklyn when he escaped.

Police say he was being transported from court back to the MDC. He somehow jumped out on 27th and 3rd, ran up 27th Street and through backyards to get to 26th between 3rd and 4th.

According to a complaint, Soto is accused of possessing an illegal firearm that had the manufacturer's serial number removed and altered.

Police say the semi-automatic pistol was shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce.

ALSO READ | 3 women struck by stray bullets while inside Long Island homes
EMBED More News Videos

The Suffolk County Police Department is investigating three incidents in the past two weeks in Central Islip, Huntington Station and Greenlawn in which young women were struck by s



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunset parkbrooklynnew york cityinmatescrimenypdescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nassau County home sales surge as millennials flee NYC amid pandemic
Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks
Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68
MTA workers help save 70-year-old man from oncoming train
NYC retirements jump as teachers grapple with COVID challenges
Eyewitness News studio windows smashed in vandalism incident
FDNY adds 27 names to memorial wall for 9/11-related deaths
Show More
COVID Updates: 2 Brooklyn teachers test positive for coronavirus
3 women struck by stray bullets while inside homes
NY doc charged with abusing patients, including Andrew Yang's wife
NYC to reopen indoor dining by end of month
7 On Your Side helps teacher get late husband's pension
More TOP STORIES News