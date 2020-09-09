19-year-old federal inmate caught after escaping custody in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6415987" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Suffolk County Police Department is investigating three incidents in the past two weeks in Central Islip, Huntington Station and Greenlawn in which young women were struck by s

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 19-year-old federal inmate who escaped in Brooklyn is back in custody.He was last seen just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of 170 26th Street.Officials say he was taken back into custody just before 7 p.m.Authorities say Jhonny Soto was being transported to MDC Brooklyn when he escaped.Police say he was being transported from court back to the MDC. He somehow jumped out on 27th and 3rd, ran up 27th Street and through backyards to get to 26th between 3rd and 4th.According to a complaint, Soto is accused of possessing an illegal firearm that had the manufacturer's serial number removed and altered.Police say the semi-automatic pistol was shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce.----------