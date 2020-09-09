19-year-old federal inmate caught after escaping custody in Brooklyn

He was last seen just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of 170 26th Street.
Officials say he was taken back into custody just before 7 p.m.
ALSO READ | Eyewitness News studio windows smashed in vandalism incident
Authorities say Jhonny Soto was being transported to MDC Brooklyn when he escaped.
Police say he was being transported from court back to the MDC. He somehow jumped out on 27th and 3rd, ran up 27th Street and through backyards to get to 26th between 3rd and 4th.
According to a complaint, Soto is accused of possessing an illegal firearm that had the manufacturer's serial number removed and altered.
Police say the semi-automatic pistol was shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce.
ALSO READ | 3 women struck by stray bullets while inside Long Island homes
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip