HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A prisoner escaped from custody at a hospital in Manhattan Thursday.
The 25-year-old man escaped custody at Harlem Hospital shortly after 10 a.m.
He is described as a black male wearing a white shirt and black sweatpants.
It's not clear what he was in custody for.
This is breaking news, this story will be updated as we get more information.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Prisoner escapes while in custody at Harlem Hospital
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More