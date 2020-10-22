Prisoner escapes while in custody at Harlem Hospital

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A prisoner escaped from custody at a hospital in Manhattan Thursday.

The 25-year-old man escaped custody at Harlem Hospital shortly after 10 a.m.

He is described as a black male wearing a white shirt and black sweatpants.

It's not clear what he was in custody for.

This is breaking news, this story will be updated as we get more information.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york cityhospitalhospitalsprisonescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo holds briefing
COVID News: Santa Claus won't be coming to Macy's this year
Epstein ex Maxwell denied getting Prince Andrew sex partners
Texas woman dies on airplane from COVID-19, airline says
Multiple gunmen open fire in Brooklyn: 1 dead, 5 wounded
Police ID suspect wanted in Queens alleyway rape
COVID exposure shuts down fire department in NJ
Show More
Hot spot restrictions lift in some parts of NYC
Cash toll collection returning to GWB, Lincoln Tunnel
Murphy to stay isolated pending multiple tests after staffers positive
Christie urges people to wear masks in new op-ed
3rd-degree murder charge dismissed against Derek Chauvin
More TOP STORIES News