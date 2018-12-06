Escaped prisoner in Brooklyn back in police custody

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --UPDATE: Johnson is back in police custody.
A manhunt is underway for a prisoner who escaped from police custody in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.
Police said it happened after 24-year-old Tyrone Johnson was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser.
Around 4:20 a.m., as officers were en route to the 73rd Precinct near Osborn Street and Lott Avenue in Brownsville, Johnson escaped the vehicle.
He fled on foot southbound on Thomas Boyland Street from Livonia Avenue. Police are canvassing the area.
WANTED FOR ESCAPE - UP TO $2500 REWARD💰for info regarding Tyrone Johnson, Male/Black, 24 years old, wanted for escaping police custody on Boyland St & Livonia Ave in #Brownsville #Brooklyn @NYPD73Pct. 📞CALL #800577TIPS☎️ or DM us! Calls are ANONYMOUS! pic.twitter.com/61SVJa4c0Q— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 1, 2018
Johnson was described as a 5-foot-9 man with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair, who weighs150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and dark colored jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
