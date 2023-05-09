  • Watch Now
Police search for escaped prisoner in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn

By WABC logo
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 11:04AM
Police are searching for a man who escaped police custody in Brooklyn.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An urgent manhunt is underway for a man police say escaped custody at Brooklyn Central Booking Monday afternoon.

Joseph King, 21, broke free from his handcuffs at 4:46 p.m.

He was last seen running into the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street subway station in Boerum Hill.

King is described as having black hair, brown eyes, a tattoo with the writing "E4M" on his neck, a dark complexion, 5'7" in height, and approximately 145 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, gray pants, a multi-colored floral print shirt, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

