ESPN

Make your 2021 March Madness bracket: Join the ESPN Tournament Challenge

Brackets close tomorrow at noon ET/9 a.m. PT
INDIANAPOLIS -- March Madness is back -- and so is the ESPN Tournament Challenge!

For the first time in nearly two years, the NCAA will hold its (normally) annual Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel post-season tournaments for all winter and spring sports after March 12.

To make your bracket, head to www.ESPN.com/bracket or download the ESPN Tournament Challenge app.

Select the teams you think will win each tournament game from the first round all the way through the championship game -- or let ESPN autofill a bracket for you. Those with their eyes focused on the prize can use the exclusive ESPN+ Bracket Predictor with stats that help you make more informed picks.

Compete with your friends, family and coworkers -- and choose wisely before brackets close Friday at noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT.

The person who scores the most points has the chance to win the grand prize: a trip for two to Hawaii for the 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational and a $10,000 Amazon.com gift card*.

Click here for all the basics you need to fill out a tournament bracket.

Follow ESPN's 2021 NCAA tournament coverage here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianamarch madnesscollege basketballespn
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ESPN
Washington puts home win streak on the line against New York
New York puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia
No coaches, no problem: Record night from Mika Zibanejad highlights New York Rangers' 9-0 victory without regular staff behind bench
Zibanejad has 3 goals, 3 assists as Rangers rout Flyers 9-0
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daughter of NY senator identified as racist rant suspect
Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt dies after 4 decades of races with his son
Indoor dining capacity set to increase in NY, curfews lifted for some businesses
Family facing deportation due to confusion over expiration date on paperwork
AccuWeather Alert: Rain turns to snow
20-year-old woman fatally shot in head in Bronx apartment
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Show More
GA official criticized for pinning alleged gunman's actions to 'bad day'
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
3 investigations underway in scandals surrounding Governor Cuomo
COVID Vaccine Updates: Study finds aspirin may reduce risk of severe symptoms
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
More TOP STORIES News